Jaunpur ‘custodial death’ probe: Allahabad HC pulls up CBI for not making headway

The Allahabad High Court has criticised the CBI for failing to properly investigate the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old youth in Jaunpur this February. The central agency, which is investigating the case on the directive of the court, has been directed to produce a status report of investigation in a sealed cover before the next hearing on November 29.

Jaunpur police had detained Krishna Yadav at Buxa police station on February 11 for questioning in a case of looting. According to the police, Yadav suffered “stomach pain” and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was filed against nine policemen, including two station house officers. The accused policemen were suspended, and after they remained at large the police obtained their arrest warrant from a local court.

Hearing a petition filed by Krishna’s brother Ajay Kumar Yadav seeking a fair investigation, a Division Bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Vikas Budhwar observed on November 10, “Thus, more than two months have passed but the accused persons/ policemen against whom charge of murder has been levelled, have not been arrested.”

The court asked the agency to explain in an affidavit its stand that it arrests accused only after a probe is over. The affidavit has to be submitted by the next hearing.