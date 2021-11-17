scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Jaunpur ‘custodial death’ probe: Allahabad HC pulls up CBI for not making headway

The central agency, which is investigating the case on the directive of the court, has been directed to produce a status report of investigation in a sealed cover before the next hearing on November 29.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
November 17, 2021 5:25:53 am
Jaunpur police had detained Krishna Yadav at Buxa police station on February 11 for questioning in a case of looting.

The Allahabad High Court has criticised the CBI for failing to properly investigate the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old youth in Jaunpur this February. The central agency, which is investigating the case on the directive of the court, has been directed to produce a status report of investigation in a sealed cover before the next hearing on November 29.

Jaunpur police had detained Krishna Yadav at Buxa police station on February 11 for questioning in a case of looting. According to the police, Yadav suffered “stomach pain” and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was filed against nine policemen, including two station house officers. The accused policemen were suspended, and after they remained at large the police obtained their arrest warrant from a local court.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Hearing a petition filed by Krishna’s brother Ajay Kumar Yadav seeking a fair investigation, a Division Bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Vikas Budhwar observed on November 10, “Thus, more than two months have passed but the accused persons/ policemen against whom charge of murder has been levelled, have not been arrested.”

Click here for more

The court asked the agency to explain in an affidavit its stand that it arrests accused only after a probe is over. The affidavit has to be submitted by the next hearing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement