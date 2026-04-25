Japanese capsule pods to Hobbit Houses — Uttar Pradesh is reimagining travel. Here’s how

From sleeping in a capsule pod, stargazing from an open-air bed to living in a Hobbit Home straight out of The Lord of The Rings: Uttar Pradesh is pushing unconventional and offbeat stays to attract younger, short-stay travellers.

Under its ‘New Tourism Startup Units’ category, officials said proposals have been invited for such “experience-driven”, “tech-enabled” accommodation, that are also low cost and go beyond traditional hotels.

On the anvil

-Capsule pods: These Japanese-style compact, small, tech-enabled sleeping units are already operational in Varanasi, especially around high-footfall areas, offering a budget-friendly alternative. This model is actively being promoted, said officials.

–Caravan tourism: These are being planned as self-contained mobile accommodation units, supported by designated routes and places to halt. Currently, officials said, the Lucknow-Ayodhya motorhome circuit is being piloted to test road-based, flexible travel.