Japanese capsule pods to Hobbit Houses — Uttar Pradesh is reimagining travel. Here’s how

From sleeping in a capsule pod, stargazing from an open-air bed to living in a Hobbit Home straight out of TheLord of The Rings: Uttar Pradesh is pushing unconventional and offbeat stays to attract younger, short-stay travellers.
Under its ‘New Tourism Startup Units’ category, officials said proposals have been invited for such “experience-driven”, “tech-enabled” accommodation, that are also low cost and go beyond traditional hotels.
On the anvil
-Capsule pods: These Japanese-style compact, small, tech-enabled sleeping units are already operational in Varanasi, especially around high-footfall areas, offering a budget-friendly alternative. This model is actively being promoted, said officials.
–Caravan tourism: These are being planned as self-contained mobile accommodation units, supported by designated routes and places to halt. Currently, officials said, the Lucknow-Ayodhya motorhome circuit is being piloted to test road-based, flexible travel.
-‘Open to sky’ or ‘star beds’: These are designed around night-sky viewing and nature-based experiences. Officials said such stays will be particularly suited to regions like Bundelkhand and the Terai. A similar set-up offering bamboo cottages is on offer in Firozabad district.
-Hobbit Houses: These theme-based accommodations, officials said, will combine design, sustainability and local material use to appeal to experiential tourists. In Lakhimpur Kheri and Banda, similar nature-based and eco-tourism formats — like village-style stays — have already demonstrated viability at a smaller scale.
Why this matters
According to officials, these formats have lower capital costs compared to traditional hotels, faster project execution, and higher employment generation per unit of investment. “These models are modular and adaptable. They can come up in smaller towns, near wildlife areas or along highways, where large hotels may not be viable,” a senior tourism department official said.
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The approach also aligns with changing travel patterns, with travellers looking for shorter trips that are pocket friendly but unique.
The incentive push
To accelerate adoption, the UP Tourism Policy offers capital subsidies starting at 25% for projects between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10 crore, along with 100% stamp duty exemptions, and waivers on land conversion and development charges. Women and entrepreneurs from SC/ST backgrounds are eligible for an additional 5% subsidy.
According to the invitation floated by the UP Tourism Department, projects under the startup category will be evaluated by a State-Level Special Tourism Committee (SLSTC), which will also decide incentives.
Officials said the adoption of alternative accommodation models will be critical to achieving employment generation at the local level, particularly in regions where traditional hospitality infrastructure remains limited. The USP, officials said, is moving from destination-based tourism to experience-led travel.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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