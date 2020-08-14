UP: Janmashtami power outage: CM orders STF to investigate

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Srikant Sharma clarified that the smart meters were “auto-disconnected after a faulty command given to the smart meter control system.” He added that all the meters were reconnected in a few hours.

A day after lakhs of smart electricity meters installed in several cities across the state stopped working, causing power loss on Wednesday, Janmashtami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the Special task Force (STF) to probe the matter.

According to a statement issued by the state information department, Adityanath asked the officials concerned to ensure that the probe was completed in three days and that action is taken against those responsible.

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Srikant Sharma clarified that the smart meters were “auto-disconnected after a faulty command given to the smart meter control system.” He added that all the meters were reconnected in a few hours.

“The CM has asked the STF to complete the probe in three days,” read the statement.

Director, Projects of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Venkatesh Dwivedi said the state head of EESL Adesh Saxena & Project Manager, L&T, Shashikant Agarwal have been suspended for this “lapse.”

