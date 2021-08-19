Jal Jeevan Mission: AAP MP reiterates graft charge, party to protest next week

Continuing his attack on state Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, whom he had accused of corruption, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday announced a ‘Matka Phodo Andolan’ (break the pitcher movement) on August 25 to protest against what he called a scam worth thousands of crores.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh claimed that the same work done by the Jal Nigam in New Delhi is done at a much higher rate under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Presenting a list of 18 such works, he claimed that while Jal Nigam arranged filling of soil on its premises at Rs 150 per cubic metre, the same was done under the Jal Jeevan Mission for Rs 521 per cubic metre.

He further alleged that the 225-kl overhead tank that the Jal Nigam built at a cost of Rs 32.36 lakh was raised under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Rs 41.64 lakh. The MP claimed that the work done by the Jal Nigam had cost 40-50 percent more under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“I have conveyed this to the prime minister, chief minister, Lokayukt and the CBI director. I am bringing new layers of this scam before the public domain. If there isn’t any strict action on this by August 24, the AAP will take to the streets from August 25. If there’s still no action, we will move court,” the AAP leader said.

A war of words has been going on between the minister and the senior AAP leader in the recent past , with the latter levelling allegations of corruption in the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Jal Jeevan Mission and the former denying them.

Last week, an FIR was filed against the AAP Rajya Sabha MP after a BJP MLA accused him of defamation and forgery in connection with his allegations in the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Earlier, on August 9, the minister had denied the MP’s allegation that the state Jal Shakti ministry gave contracts worth thousands of crore rupees to an alleged tainted company named Rashmi Metaliks. The minister clarified that the UP government had not issued any tender for the supply of pipes.

Sanjay Singh had alleged that Alok Kumar Sinha, a chief engineer in the UP government, wrote a letter sanctioning the supply of water pipes that are to be used for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission from Rashmi Metaliks.