‘He was our hope out of poverty’: Son of Jaipur e-rickshaw driver among two dead in UP river drowning

On April 20 around 5 pm, e-rickshaw driver Mahesh Mahawar was ferrying passengers through Jaipur when he received a phone call. It was from a medical college in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. His youngest son, Sachin Mahawar, was a second-year MBBS student at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College and Hospital.

College staff told him his son had been in an accident and was admitted to a hospital, urging him to come immediately. When the 55-year-old asked about Sachin’s condition, the caller said it was “very serious”.

Mahesh immediately called his elder son, Manish, who lives in the neighbouring Sawai Madhopur district. Sachin, however, passed away before his family could reach. He had drowned in a river.

“I found out later my son was dead; the college had already informed Manish,” Mahesh said quietly. “He was our hope… we believed he would lift us out of poverty… Now, I’ve lost that future…”

According to police, on Monday evening, Sachin and three of his friends — Satyam Nayak, Nitesh and Vineet — travelled by car to Budhi Rapti river, 13 km from the college. The group entered the water to bathe but Sachin and Satyam, a junior resident doctor, were swept away by the current.

Police said hearing their cries, bystanders jumped into the river and rescued Nitesh and Vineet. About half an hour later, local divers found the bodies of Sachin and Satyam; they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Medical college staff were subsequently informed, who rushed to the scene.

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The family said Sachin had last come home for 20 days in December. He was the youngest of Mahesh and Chand Devi’s four children — three sons and a daughter.

“I entrusted my son to the college, and they failed to keep him safe,” the father alleged. “He had been a bright student from the beginning. I arranged his fees by borrowing from relatives and others. Our entire family depended on him — we saw him as our backbone.”

Mahesh said he earns Rs 50-Rs 70 a day. Of his other two sons, Manish runs a small shop in the village, helping people with government-related services, while Paras does odd jobs but mostly stays home owing to his ill health.

The family said they didn’t have money to rush to UP. “When we indirectly expressed our financial constraints, the college transferred Rs 5,000 online and asked us to arrange the remaining amount. We somehow borrowed money from relatives and neighbours and hired a vehicle,” Mahesh said.

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Manish, who runs a small shop near their village home, said they are bringing his brother’s body home for the last rites. He said the college had assured further financial assistance.

When contacted, college principal, Professor Dr Rajesh Mohan, said the institution extended aid on humanitarian grounds after learning, through informal sources, about the family’s difficulties. He added that an AC ambulance had also been arranged to transport the body.

On whether the students needed permission to leave campus, he said it only applies if they plan to travel farther away. He claimed the group had reportedly sought permission to go nearby but had gone elsewhere.

Shubhedu Singh, Circle Officer of Siddharth Nagar, said the family of one victim had arrived, while relatives of the other were still on their way.