Jailer suspended after inmate released despite pending warrant

Taking cognizance of the lapse, the Prison Department suspended jailor Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowFeb 2, 2026 08:54 AM IST
GhazipurUP jailer suspended after inmate’s release despite pending court warrant. (Representational photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration has suspended the jailer of Banda district jail and initiated departmental proceedings against him after a controversy erupted over the release of inmate Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana (43). The release triggered a row as it was alleged that Kana was let out despite a pending production warrant (B-warrant) issued against him.

Taking cognizance of the lapse, the Prison Department suspended jailor Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry conducted by jail superintendent Anil Kumar Gautam, according to a statement issued by the department. However, Director General of Prisons PC Meena has ordered a detailed probe into the matter, the statement added.

According to the Prison Department, Kana was arrested in 2024 for his involvement in several cases, including under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. He was transferred from Gautam Budh Nagar jail to Banda jail in August 2024.

An official said that on January 28, the Banda jail authorities reportedly received a B-warrant, in connection with a related case, directing them to produce the accused before the CJM court in Noida on January 29. However, on the same day, the jail received release orders for Kana in all other cases pending against him. The jail official added that Kana was lodged in the prison solely on the basis of the B-warrant. He was produced before the court through video conferencing.

Officials claimed that after the virtual hearing, no fresh custody warrant was issued, nor was any date for his next appearance communicated to the prison authorities. The prison administration released the accused on January 29. However, later in the evening, the Prison Department received the formal judicial warrant for Kana, by which time he had been released from jail.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement