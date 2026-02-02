Jailer suspended after inmate released despite pending warrant

The Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration has suspended the jailer of Banda district jail and initiated departmental proceedings against him after a controversy erupted over the release of inmate Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana (43). The release triggered a row as it was alleged that Kana was let out despite a pending production warrant (B-warrant) issued against him.

Taking cognizance of the lapse, the Prison Department suspended jailor Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry conducted by jail superintendent Anil Kumar Gautam, according to a statement issued by the department. However, Director General of Prisons PC Meena has ordered a detailed probe into the matter, the statement added.