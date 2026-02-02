Jailer suspended after inmate released despite pending warrant

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration has suspended the jailer of Banda district jail and initiated departmental proceedings against him after a controversy erupted over the release of inmate Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana (43). The release triggered a row as it was alleged that Kana was let out despite a pending production warrant (B-warrant) issued against him.
Taking cognizance of the lapse, the Prison Department suspended jailor Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated departmental proceedings against him.
The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry conducted by jail superintendent Anil Kumar Gautam, according to a statement issued by the department. However, Director General of Prisons PC Meena has ordered a detailed probe into the matter, the statement added.
According to the Prison Department, Kana was arrested in 2024 for his involvement in several cases, including under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. He was transferred from Gautam Budh Nagar jail to Banda jail in August 2024.
An official said that on January 28, the Banda jail authorities reportedly received a B-warrant, in connection with a related case, directing them to produce the accused before the CJM court in Noida on January 29. However, on the same day, the jail received release orders for Kana in all other cases pending against him. The jail official added that Kana was lodged in the prison solely on the basis of the B-warrant. He was produced before the court through video conferencing.
Officials claimed that after the virtual hearing, no fresh custody warrant was issued, nor was any date for his next appearance communicated to the prison authorities. The prison administration released the accused on January 29. However, later in the evening, the Prison Department received the formal judicial warrant for Kana, by which time he had been released from jail.
