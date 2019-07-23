Jailed youth dies, cop who arrested him booked, judicial probe ordered

After a 20-year-old man, who was sent to jail on Saturday for allegedly selling illicit liquor, died on way to a hospital in Mainpuri on Sunday, police have booked a sub-inspector, who had arrested the youth on Friday, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A judicial inquiry into the death is ongoing, police said.

According to the police, the autopsy report said that “ante-mortem injuries” was the cause of the death of Vinay Kumar alias Chhotu and he had 17 internal injuries with his liver being damaged.

The family of Chhotu had alleged that he was tortured in the custody of Kisni Police Station after his arrest.

The police, however, claimed that Chhotu was sent to the jail only after medical examination.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai said, “Vinay Kumar alias Chhotu was arrested on Friday on charges selling of illicit liquor. He was brought to Kisni police station. The next day, he was sent to the district jail after being produced before a local court. Before he was taken to the jail, as per the usual procedure, he underwent a medical examination and its report does not mention any injury to him. However, on Sunday morning, he complained of uneasiness and pain in the jail and he died on the way to hospital.”

Based on the complaint given by Chhotu’s family who alleged that he was beaten up at Kisni police station and inside the jail, police have registered an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sohanpal Singh of Kisni Police Station and unidentified district jail staff.

The S-I has also been removed from the police station and sent to police lines, Rai added.

According to the SP, the postmortem report stated that ante-mortem injuries and shock was the cause of Chhotu’s death.

“It has been mentioned in the postmortem report that the deceased had 17 internal injuries and his liver is damaged,” Rai added. The SP said that the matter would be investigated in detail.

Meanwhile, a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the CCTV footage from inside the jail showed that while Chhotu was entering the jail on Saturday, he had an argument with some jail staff and he was beaten up by them.

Jail Superintendent Hari Om Sharma claimed that according to the jail doctor, the injuries the deceased had were four-five days old and that he was beaten up in his village before he was arrested.