Jailed SP MLA booked in 2 more cases — assault on govt staffer and for hooch death

August 3, 2022 12:42:37 am
Azamgarh police have booked jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav in two more cases. Yadav, who had surrendered before a local court last week in a 1998 murder attempt case, was booked in a hooch death case last Friday.
The two cases in which the SP MLA have been booked include a case of assault on a government staffer during the recently concluded Assembly polls, and another hooch death case in February.
On Monday, police filed a report in a local court claiming Yadav’s involvement in the two cases. “Police booked MLA Ramakant Yadav in the two cases after collecting evidence against him. The court has sent Yadav to judicial custody in the two cases,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya.
The Phoolpur hooch death case in which he has been booked is linked to the other hooch death case registered at Ahraula Police Station in which the MLA was booked last week.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The accused in both the hooch case – one filed in Phoolpur and another in Ahraula– are the same. We have sought Ramakant Yadav’s custody. So far, police have booked 14 people, including Ramakant Yadav and his relative Rangesh Yadav in the case,” said a police officer.
The police claimed that Rangesh was running the spurious liquor business with his uncle’s blessings. Rangesh is the prime accused in the case.
Except for Ramakant, police have invoked Gangsters Act against all the accused and charged the six, including Rangesh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), said the SSP. All the 14 accused are currently in jail.
The assault case, in which the MLA has been booked, was registered at Jahanganj police station in March this year. According to police, assailants had allegedly snatched and damaged the laptop and cellphone of a government employee when he was going inside a government building where EVMs were kept. The incident took place before the counting of votes.
A senior police officer said that three persons were arrested in the assault case and they are all out on bail.
SSP Arya said that during the probe, it came to light that Ramakant Yadav was present near the spot where the government staffer was assaulted.
According to the police, Yadav, a five-time MLA from Phoolpur Pawai and a four-term MP from Azamgarh, is a history-sheeter with around two dozen cases against him.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
His son, Arun Kumar Yadav, who is still in the BJP, however, claimed that the cases against his father were registered as he raises the voice of the poor and the downtrodden.
SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary also defended the MLA, accusing the BJP government of harassing Ramakant. “The cases in which he is being framed are politically motivated. Rangesh Yadav is a distant relative of Ramakant Yadav and the MLA has no links to his business,” said Chowdhary.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
MLC by-elections: SP pick Kol’s nomination rejected over age criterion
Cabinet Meeting: Nod to redevelop road to Ram Temple on lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Govt announces 589 vocational schools to offer 13 new skills
First merit list for First Year Junior College admissions out today
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt against West Indies
Several areas to be hit by water cut tomorrow as BMC begins linking Tansa Main with BPT line
Demolition of ‘illegal’ temple: 1,100 BJP workers resign; Congress, AAP back protesters
Valsad: 2 minor siblings die after eating stale food
Sub-inspector booked for ‘accepting’ bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh
‘A strong independent biryani’: Video of biryani pots floating in waterlogged street goes viral
No-confidence motion against president of BJP-ruled Borsad municipality
‘Increasing workforce is the key’: PGI to start MBBS course with 100 seats, fill vacancies on priority, says hospital premier