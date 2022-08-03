scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Jailed SP MLA booked in 2 more cases — assault on govt staffer and for hooch death

The two cases in which the SP MLA have been booked include a case of assault on a government staffer during the recently concluded Assembly polls, and another hooch death case in February.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
August 3, 2022 12:42:37 am
Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav, Phoolpur hooch death case, Azadpur latest news, Lucknow latest news, Indian ExpressThe Phoolpur hooch death case in which he has been booked is linked to the other hooch death case registered at Ahraula Police Station in which the MLA was booked last week. (file)

Azamgarh police have booked jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav in two more cases. Yadav, who had surrendered before a local court last week in a 1998 murder attempt case, was booked in a hooch death case last Friday.

The two cases in which the SP MLA have been booked include a case of assault on a government staffer during the recently concluded Assembly polls, and another hooch death case in February.

On Monday, police filed a report in a local court claiming Yadav’s involvement in the two cases. “Police booked MLA Ramakant Yadav in the two cases after collecting evidence against him. The court has sent Yadav to judicial custody in the two cases,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya.

The Phoolpur hooch death case in which he has been booked is linked to the other hooch death case registered at Ahraula Police Station in which the MLA was booked last week.

“The accused in both the hooch case – one filed in Phoolpur and another in Ahraula– are the same. We have sought Ramakant Yadav’s custody. So far, police have booked 14 people, including Ramakant Yadav and his relative Rangesh Yadav in the case,” said a police officer.

The police claimed that Rangesh was running the spurious liquor business with his uncle’s blessings. Rangesh is the prime accused in the case.

Except for Ramakant, police have invoked Gangsters Act against all the accused and charged the six, including Rangesh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), said the SSP. All the 14 accused are currently in jail.

The assault case, in which the MLA has been booked, was registered at Jahanganj police station in March this year. According to police, assailants had allegedly snatched and damaged the laptop and cellphone of a government employee when he was going inside a government building where EVMs were kept. The incident took place before the counting of votes.

A senior police officer said that three persons were arrested in the assault case and they are all out on bail.

SSP Arya said that during the probe, it came to light that Ramakant Yadav was present near the spot where the government staffer was assaulted.

According to the police, Yadav, a five-time MLA from Phoolpur Pawai and a four-term MP from Azamgarh, is a history-sheeter with around two dozen cases against him.

His son, Arun Kumar Yadav, who is still in the BJP, however, claimed that the cases against his father were registered as he raises the voice of the poor and the downtrodden.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary also defended the MLA, accusing the BJP government of harassing Ramakant. “The cases in which he is being framed are politically motivated. Rangesh Yadav is a distant relative of Ramakant Yadav and the MLA has no links to his business,” said Chowdhary.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:42:37 am

