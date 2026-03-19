Jailed ex-SP MLA’s 2 sons among 6 booked after blast in Farrukhabad house

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A day after a powerful explosion ripped through the four-storey house of jailed former Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh in the Nala Machratha area of Farrukhabad, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against all the injured six persons, including his two sons, officials said.
Vijay’s sons Abhishek Singh alias Sikki and Avinash Singh alias Vikki are both in their 30s.
Vijay, who is serving life sentence in connection with the 1997 murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, is currently lodged in Varanasi jail.
The other injured were identified as Ishu Chaurasia (29), Ramveer Yadav (60), Rasu Mishra (35) and Bhaiyalal (40).
Police said the explosion occurred in the basement of the residential building, causing extensive damage there. The impact of the blast also led to structural damage in other parts of the building. Hearing the loud explosion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured.
The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The former MLA’s wife, Damyanti Singh, who was in another room at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt.
Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Arti Singh said the exact cause of the blast will be known only after a detailed investigation.
A bomb disposal squad and a forensic team reached the spot and collected samples and debris to ascertain the cause of the blast. A team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also visited the spot. Police also secured CCTV footage from cameras installed on the premises as part of the probe.
The case was registered against the six at the Kotwali police station under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile, a gas cylinder on the premises was found intact with no signs of leakage or impact, it is learnt.
The SP said that the injured, who were stable, were not cooperating with the investigation.
The case has been filed under BNS sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).
DIG (Kanpur range) Harish Chander, who visited the spot, said the intensity of the blast was high, as evident from the damage to the roof, doors and walls of the house. A gas cylinder was found in the room, he added.
Vijay Singh has been in jail since 2017, after the Allahabad High Court upheld a trial court verdict sentencing him and slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari to life imprisonment.
Dwivedi, then a BJP MLA from Farrukhabad, was shot dead on February 10, 1997.
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