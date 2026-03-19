Jailed ex-SP MLA’s 2 sons among 6 booked after blast in Farrukhabad house

The case has been filed under BNS sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

A day after a powerful explosion ripped through the four-storey house of jailed former Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh in the Nala Machratha area of Farrukhabad, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against all the injured six persons, including his two sons, officials said.

Vijay’s sons Abhishek Singh alias Sikki and Avinash Singh alias Vikki are both in their 30s.

Vijay, who is serving life sentence in connection with the 1997 murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, is currently lodged in Varanasi jail.

The other injured were identified as Ishu Chaurasia (29), Ramveer Yadav (60), Rasu Mishra (35) and Bhaiyalal (40).

Police said the explosion occurred in the basement of the residential building, causing extensive damage there. The impact of the blast also led to structural damage in other parts of the building. Hearing the loud explosion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured.