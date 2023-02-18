Jailed ex-MLA of SP booked on charge of raping woman in 2011

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district have booked jailed former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and three of his family members for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of arranging a job for her.

The alleged incident occurred in 2011 but a police case was registered two days ago in Etah, an officer said.

Police identified the others booked in the case as Rameshwar’s younger brother Yogendra Singh Yadav and Rameshwar’s sons Subodh Yadav and Pramod Yadav.

According to police,the complainant said she came in contact with the ex-MLA in 2011 when she visited his residence to request help in getting a job. She alleged that he raped her on several occasions at his residence.

She claimed that in 2012 she confronted him. “According to the complaint, Rameshwar, Subodh Yadav and Pramod Yadav, who were present there at the time, tore her clothes and threatened her,” a police official said.