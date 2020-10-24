Jail only place for those involved in corruption in recruitment: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday warned that jail would be the only place left for those indulging in corruption in recruitment exams.

Handing over appointment letters to 3,313 newly recruited assistant teachers at an online event, the Chief Minister said, “There is no scope for any irregularity in the recruitment process in the state, and if corruption is found in the process then jail is the only destination for those found guilty.”

The CM’s remarks come amid recent cases of forgery in teachers’ recruitment. In June this year, UP Police had arrested eight persons for using the documents of one woman, Anamika Shukla of Gonda district, to secure jobs in nine different government schools. Among those arrested were state Education Department officials.

The arrests led to the launch of a drive to check the documents of government school teachers in the state. According to a Special Task Force, as many as 3,000 to 4,000 teachers were found to have fake PAN numbers and educational qualification certificates.

Alleging that appointments through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) were done on the basis of caste and religion during the previous governments, Adityanath said that “such days of corruption are gone and now merit is the only consideration for the jobs”.

“In today’s times, everyone needs to be technically updated as technology is the key to transparency. If the government lags behind in technology, it will be impossible to extend the benefits of pension, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other allowances to people in these tough times of coronavirus pandemic,” the Chief Minister said.

“The way online education is being carried (amid the Covid-19 pandemic), it could not have been possible if we were not technically updated,” he added.

Adityanath claimed that his government gave jobs to “3.5 lakh youths” on the basis of merit, and is in the process of giving jobs to an equal number of more youths.

The CM also interacted with some of the newly appointed teachers and told them that they have the great responsibility of shaping the future of younger generation and bring a positive change to the society.

