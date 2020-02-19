It’s fraud, without direction, betrays everyone — from youth to women: Opposition on UP Budget

It is nothing but historic jumlebaazi of the BJP government: Akhilesh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Shrivastav) It is nothing but historic jumlebaazi of the BJP government: Akhilesh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Shrivastav)

Describing the fourth Budget of Yogi Adityanath as “directionless” and a “betrayal” of all sections of people, the Opposition parties on Tuesday said it offered nothing concrete and failed to explain how the state will become a trillion dollar economy. While the Congress alleged that the Budget has nothing for farmers, youth and women, the BSP said it was the same as last year’s.

Calling the Budget, the last of the present BJP government, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The government is betraying all sections (of people), be it youth, farmers or women. The BJP says that it wants to make the state a trillion dollar economy but it is not telling from where the investment will come. MoUs were inked and groundbreaking ceremonies held. The government should tell how much incentive it has given to the industry and which banks have signed the agreements,” he said.

“The One District, One Product programmer was advertised a lot. They should tell us where the programme has reached in four years… In sector like education, the government till now has not been able to fill up 2 lakh seats for teachers.

Yadav said unlike the previous SP-led state government, the BJP government has proved to be a “failure”. “During the SP government, the state used to be known for expressways, the number of Metros being constructed. But now, under the BJP, the perception of UP has changed. It is now about ‘goli and boli’ (bullets and statements)… Do something which they (people) can remember when you are not in power,” he added. On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath describing the budget as “historic”, Yadav said, “It is nothing but historic ‘jumlebaazi’ of the BJP.”

BSP chief Mayawati said the budget is a result of the BJP’s lack of willpower to address issues of public welfare. “The Budget presented by the state government is a farce. The promises and claims made in the Budget appear hollow and are only on paper. Like the Centre, why does the UP’s BJP government make promises and claims that people find far from the ground realities and cannot trust,” she said.

Terming the Budget fraud and “directionless”, Congress said it is only “jugglery of figures” and offers nothing concrete. State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The number of unemployed youth has increased by 12.5 lakh in the last two years. Instead of giving jobs, the announcement to recruit retired teachers to secondary education board is like cheating the unemployed youth.”

“The Budget has not made any allocation to reduce prices of things that would decrease cost of farming like fertilizers, seeds, water, agricultural technology, pesticides…” Lallu said, adding that the Budget has not made any provision for women safety.

