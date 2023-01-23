It’s abusive to Dalits, tribals, OBCs: Now, SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya criticises Ramcharitmanas

Former minister and Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday kicked off a row, saying epic Ramcharitmanas, written by Goswami Tuslidas, has “objectionable language” for Dalits, tribals and backward class.

Speaking to news channel Aaj Tak, Maurya said, “Koi crore log isko nahi padhte. Sab bakwas hai. Yeh Tulsidas ne apni prashansa aur khushi ke liye likha hai. Dharm ho, hum uska swagat karte hain. Par dharm ke naam par gaali kyun? Dalit ko, adivasiyon ko, pichdon ko. Jaati lekar ke naam. Shudra keh kar ke, kyun gaali de rahe hain? Kya gaali dena dharm hai? (It is a lie that crores of people read it. It was written by Tulsidas for self-praise and his own happiness. We welcome religion. But why abuses in the name of religion? Abuses to Dalits, tribals, Backwards. By naming their castes, and calling them shudra. Is giving abuse religious?)”

The remarks made by Maurya, an OBC leader, come in the wake of similar comments made by Bihar education minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar. “I respect all religions. But if in the name of religion, a community or caste is humiliated then it is objectionable,” said Maurya, who had switched to the SP from the BJP ahead of the UP polls last year.

The BJP reacted strongly to Maurya’s remarks. “When Swami Prasad Maurya was in the BJP, we never heard such statements from him. Since he has been in the SP, he has started disrespecting Hindus which is part of the SP’s agenda. He is opposing the Ramcharitmanas to divide society….The SP will have to face the consequences for this,” said BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.