It’s a farewell budget of Yogi government and BJP from UP: Samajwadi Party

Flagging low expenditure in the previous budget and calling it a result of the Uttar Pradesh government’s incompetence and failure, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the state budget a “farewell budget” of the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow after the state government presented the budget in the Assembly, Yadav said, “It is a farewell budget with which the farewell of BJP is assured from the state. The government is claiming it to be over Rs 9 lakh crore budget as the biggest in the state. But if the size and the expenditure is compared the government has failed to spend even 50 per cent on average. In the agriculture sector, only 50 per cent was spent.”

Claiming that the budget is big only in size and is not pro-people, he said the BJP was projecting the size of the budget — Rs 9 lakh crore — as a major achievement. “It is common that every budget is bigger than the previous one. The real question is how much of it is actually spent,” he said.

“Only 36 per cent was spent in the rural development sector, 60 per cent in animal husbandry, about 58 per cent in health, 53 per cent in women welfare, 62 per cent was spent in basic education. This is a failure of the government and governance,” the SP leader said.

If there is a failure to spend in important departments, it means that those sitting in the government are “incompetent”, he claimed.

“Our Chief Minister knows only this much. If we have to achieve the target of a 1-trillion dollar economy our growth rate should be 30 per cent. There is no clear strategy or vision for handling unemployment,” said Akhilesh, alleging that the BJP government had forgotten its own manifesto even in its last budget.

“If the outlay is so large, why is the government unable to spend it? This shows a failure of governance,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra also questioned low expenditure in the previous state budget, claiming that more than 40 per cent funds remain unspent in most of the departments.

Calling it a surplus revenue budget is a false statement, she said.

On the 2026-27 budget presented in the state Assembly, she said, “It is neither a futuristic budget, nor a surplus revenue budget. This budget is misleading as 40 percent of the previous budget allocations have been surrendered by the departments,” said Mishra.

Congress State President Ajay Rai on the other hand said, “This budget is full of false figures and hollow claims. Like its previous budget, even this budget has also brought nothing but disappointment for the general public as the government has failed to meet its own promises. The budget neither has anything concrete for women, youth, nor farmers or labourers and has just played with their sentiments.”