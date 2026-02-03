‘It’ll help realise Viksit UP’ vision’: CM slams SP chief for panning Budget

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stating that the state budget will be presented this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Union Budget will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2047 vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as well as ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.
Hitting out at the Opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, for targeting the Budget, Adityanath said its claim of ‘PDA (Pichara, Dalit, Alpasankyak)’ is a mere excuse while working for the ‘pariwar (family)’ is their actual target. On the other hand, he said, PM Modi has presented a vision that treats the country’s entire population as a family.
“Why didn’t they carry out this action during their own time? PDA must have existed then as well. So why was PDA not talked about at that time? Why was there concern for the family then? PDA is just an excuse. The real target — the sole objective — is the family,” said the CM. “Those who are visionless and have no plans for the future will talk of meaningless things,” he added.
He also said UP would benefit hugely from the Budget. Claiming the state has the maximum MSMEs in the country, he said it would benefit from the Rs 10,000 crore set aside for the sector. On the assistance for the semi-conductor and electronic manufacturing sectors in the Budget, the CM highlighted that the state accounts for 55% of the country’s mobile manufacturing and 60% of its electronic component manufacturing.
The CM said UP will also benefit from announcements related to sports manufacturing, considering the state has two important leather clusters — Agra and Kanpur. The Budget also proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, of which two will be from Varanasi: one connecting the ancient holy city with Delhi, and the other to Siliguri in West Bengal. Tourism in the state also got a boost, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing Hastinapur in West UP and Sarnath near Varanasi to be among 15 archeological sites to be developed across the country.
Referring to these, the CM also said with UP emerging as the “new tourism hub”, the two high-speed rail corridors as well as upcoming archaeological destinations in the state would help boost it further.
