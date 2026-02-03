‘It’ll help realise Viksit UP’ vision’: CM slams SP chief for panning Budget

The CM said UP will also benefit from announcements related to sports manufacturing, considering the state has two important leather clusters — Agra and Kanpur. (PTI)

Stating that the state budget will be presented this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Union Budget will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2047 vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as well as ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

Hitting out at the Opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, for targeting the Budget, Adityanath said its claim of ‘PDA (Pichara, Dalit, Alpasankyak)’ is a mere excuse while working for the ‘pariwar (family)’ is their actual target. On the other hand, he said, PM Modi has presented a vision that treats the country’s entire population as a family.

“Why didn’t they carry out this action during their own time? PDA must have existed then as well. So why was PDA not talked about at that time? Why was there concern for the family then? PDA is just an excuse. The real target — the sole objective — is the family,” said the CM. “Those who are visionless and have no plans for the future will talk of meaningless things,” he added.