ITBP jawan among 4 booked for framing rape victim’s brother in false rape case: Cops

An ITBP jawan has been booked along with three others for allegedly framing a 17-year-old youth in a fake rape case, Muzaffarnagar police said on Friday.

The jawan is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir and is the prime accused in the case, they added. “The ITBP jawan is accused of raping a minor in 2019 and the case is still pending in the court. To force the rape victim to settle the case outside court, the jawan had planned to frame her brother in a fake rape case,” said the station house officer of the concerned police station.

A case has been lodged against the jawan and three others on charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and under the POCSO. The SHO added that the call detail records of the four accused show that they had been in touch with each other during the alleged incident. “The next course of action would be decided after the minor boy’s statement is recorded before the magistrate,” he said.

According to police, on Tuesday, the police control room received a call from a girl who claimed that three unidentified assailants had kidnapped her married cousin. “She claimed that the assailants had allegedly taken her to a hotel. On getting the information, a police team rushed to the said hotel and found a 17-year-old boy with a 34-year-old woman in one of the rooms. The woman, who is a mother of two, told the police that the boy had sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. When the police searched the room, they didn’t find any weapon,” said the officer.

The police then brought the woman and the boy to the police station and started investigating. “We suspected foul play and called the girl, who had informed the control room about the alleged kidnapping, to the police station. She was questioned at length and finally confessed that the kidnapping charge was a fake one,” said the SHO.

“The girl told the police that the ITBP jawan had contacted her over a month back and told her to find a woman who could help him implicate the minor youth in a false rape case. The two knew each other as they lived in the same village of Muzaffarnagar district. The girl then contacted her cousin, who agreed to help them on the promise that she will get Rs 2 lakh after an FIR is lodged in the fake rape case,” said a police officer. “In the meantime, the jawan introduced one of his male friends to the girl. The male friend helped the girl and her cousin fake the rape incident while the jawan was on duty in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The police officer said, “As per the plan, the woman started talking with the victim’s brother over phone for the past two weeks. The jawan had given the minor youth’s number to the accused woman. When she started pressuring the youth to meet her at a hotel, the boy agreed to meet her on Tuesday. As per plan, when the boy came to the hotel, the other accused called the police control room and claimed that her cousin had been kidnapped,” said the police officer.

Advertisement

“On the basis of the complaint filed by the minor boy’s brother, an FIR has been lodged against the ITBP jawan and three others – his friend, the girl who called the police control room and her cousin,” said the SHO.