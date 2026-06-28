Issue notices to those who got land from Noida Authority but didn’t invest: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the groundbreaking ceremony of a project in Jewar on Saturday. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the officials concerned to issue notices with a timeline to those who have taken land from the Noida Authority but did not make any investments.

If they still do not invest, new investors should be invited and a new land bank should be prepared, the CM said.

Attending a curtain-raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 70 development projects worth Rs 2,479 crore in the Noida and Dadri Assembly constituencies, including the Noida Authority’s main administrative building in Sector 96.