Issue notices to those who got land from Noida Authority but didn’t invest: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the officials concerned to issue notices with a timeline to those who have taken land from the Noida Authority but did not make any investments.
If they still do not invest, new investors should be invited and a new land bank should be prepared, the CM said.
Attending a curtain-raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 70 development projects worth Rs 2,479 crore in the Noida and Dadri Assembly constituencies, including the Noida Authority’s main administrative building in Sector 96.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the Noida region was once considered “cursed” and the “most dangerous area of the state”, but now it is welcoming major industrial investments.
Also, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that electronics products worth Rs 40,000 crore earlier imported from abroad will now be manufactured in the country, and Jewar will become its major centre.
Vaishnaw claimed that bullet train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in only 1 hour and 40 minutes, he said.
The Chief Minister said, “I landed at the Jewar airport today. Domestic commercial flights have already started from here, and international flights will commence soon. The foundation has been laid for an electronic components and electronic circuit manufacturing project with an investment of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. Similarly, the foundation has also been laid for a modern solar cell manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs 8,200 crore. This will make Gautam Buddha Nagar a major centre for electronics and solar manufacturing.”
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Adityanath announced that the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.
Highlighting the upcoming trade show, Adityanath said the event would provide a global platform for showcasing the state’s manufacturing strength.
“The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will be held from September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida. Exhibitors and foreign buyers will participate, and products manufactured across UP will be showcased. Business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings will be organised and new export orders facilitated,” he said.
He said the previous editions had attracted participants from across the world and generated several international business orders. Adityanath said UP had shed its earlier image as a “BIMARU” state and remained a revenue-surplus state for the past six years. “We tripled UP’s economy in the last nine years,” he claimed.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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