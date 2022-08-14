Islam does not permit violence: AIMPLB member

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 14, 2022 2:04:28 am
All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali Saturday condemned the attack on author Salman Rushdie and said Islam does not permit such acts.
The Sunni cleric said as per Islamic laws, one must follow the law of the land.
“…And the laws regarding anyone’s sentiments being hurt is that you take the legal course of action. Islam does not permit violence. The act against Rushdie should not be associated with Islam or Muslims because Islam doesn’t allow such an act. No religion supports such actions,” he told The Sunday Express.
