‘Arrested ISI agent was spying on diplomat in Islamabad since 2015’

Police on Thursday said alleged ISI agent Ramesh Singh has confessed to having spied on an Indian diplomat posted in Islamabad since 2015 and also conveyed information on army positions in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to his Pakistani handlers since his return last year.

Ramesh Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jammu & Kashmir unit of the Military Intelligence and the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday from his native Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

At the time of filing this report, he was expected to reach Lucknow late Thursday night on transit remand and would be produced before court Friday.

“In 2015, this person (Ramesh Singh) had gone to Islamabad to work as a domestic help at the house of an Indian diplomat. There he came in contact with some ISI (Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence) men and started working for them. He bugged the house of the diplomat and his communication devices like mobile phone and tablet. He also told us that he used to bring the diplomat’s electronic devices to the ISI agents and would keep it back later,” said Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Anand Kumar.

He added that Ramesh had a loan of Rs 8 to 9 lakh, which the ISI agents exploited.

“He was paid in dollars. When he returned to Delhi, he converted it into Indian currency. While on his way to his native Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand last year in September, the ISI agents gave him a mobile phone to send information from India. We suspect that the phone might have spyware installed. We have sent it for forensic examination,” the ADG said.

The police officer added that Ramesh Singh had no criminal record and that it was probably one of his brothers who served in the Indian Army who recommended him to serve with the officer in Islamabad.

ADG Anand Kumar said that more details will emerge after they get Ramesh Singh’s custody from the court.

Ramesh Singh was put on surveillance last year on the basis of another man accused of espionage, Aftab, who was arrested in Faizabad.

