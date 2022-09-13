scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

IRS officer gets 6 yrs in jail in bribery case

“Special Judge Ajay Vikram Singh sentenced Arvind Mishra to six years imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on him. After the sentencing, Mishra was taken into custody and sent to jail,” said a CBI officer.

He was out on bail. (Representational/File)

A CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced a 1989-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to six years of imprisonment in a 23-year-old corruption case.

IRS officer Arvind Mishra (58) was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a businessman.

He was out on bail.

“Special Judge Ajay Vikram Singh sentenced Arvind Mishra to six years imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on him. After the sentencing, Mishra was taken into custody and sent to jail,” said a CBI officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Mishra was set to retire after two years.

His lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal, said they will file an appeal against the judgment.

The case dates back to November 30, 1999, when the CBI, acting on a complaint filed by a businessman, RC Garg, caught Mishra allegedly taking Rs 15,000 as bribe.
Garg had complained to the CBI that Mishra was demanding Rs 20,000 for issuing “no dues certificate”.

Mishra was then posted as Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Regional Institute in Lucknow.

More from Lucknow

“The petitions filed by the accused were adequately countered by the CBI prosecutors. The CBI was successful in convincing both the trial court and the High Court about the merits of the prosecution case which led to the rejection of the petitions of the accused and waiver of the stay/interim relief in favour of the accused,” the CBI said in a statement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:28:37 am
Next Story

Saugata’s remark on dead Baguihati teen stokes a row

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement