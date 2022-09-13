IRS officer gets 6 yrs in jail in bribery case

A CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced a 1989-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to six years of imprisonment in a 23-year-old corruption case.

IRS officer Arvind Mishra (58) was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a businessman.

He was out on bail.

“Special Judge Ajay Vikram Singh sentenced Arvind Mishra to six years imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on him. After the sentencing, Mishra was taken into custody and sent to jail,” said a CBI officer.

Mishra was set to retire after two years.

His lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal, said they will file an appeal against the judgment.

The case dates back to November 30, 1999, when the CBI, acting on a complaint filed by a businessman, RC Garg, caught Mishra allegedly taking Rs 15,000 as bribe.

Garg had complained to the CBI that Mishra was demanding Rs 20,000 for issuing “no dues certificate”.

Mishra was then posted as Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Regional Institute in Lucknow.

“The petitions filed by the accused were adequately countered by the CBI prosecutors. The CBI was successful in convincing both the trial court and the High Court about the merits of the prosecution case which led to the rejection of the petitions of the accused and waiver of the stay/interim relief in favour of the accused,” the CBI said in a statement.