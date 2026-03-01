Iran-Israel war: 14 international flights cancelled at Lucknow airport today, 9 yesterday

Issuing a passenger advisory, the Lucknow airport Saturday said that due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. (Representative Image)

Twenty-three international flights to and from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow have been cancelled this weekend following US-Israel strikes in Iran and counterstrikes by the Islamic Republic in the Middle East.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 12 international arrivals and 11 international departures were cancelled. Flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Dammam airports were the worst affected. Airport authorities have advised passengers to check with airlines for revised schedules, rebooking, or refund options before proceeding to the airport.

Issuing a passenger advisory, the Lucknow airport Saturday said that due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. “Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly,” said the advisory.