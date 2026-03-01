Iran-Israel war: 14 international flights cancelled at Lucknow airport today, 9 yesterday

2 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 04:18 PM IST
Issuing a passenger advisory, the Lucknow airport Saturday said that due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. (Representative Image)
Twenty-three international flights to and from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow have been cancelled this weekend following US-Israel strikes in Iran and counterstrikes by the Islamic Republic in the Middle East.
Over Saturday and Sunday, 12 international arrivals and 11 international departures were cancelled. Flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Dammam airports were the worst affected. Airport authorities have advised passengers to check with airlines for revised schedules, rebooking, or refund options before proceeding to the airport.
Issuing a passenger advisory, the Lucknow airport Saturday said that due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. “Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly,” said the advisory.
The disruption follows temporary airspace restrictions in the region. The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority had said a partial closure of the country’s airspace was implemented as a “precautionary measure” amid escalating regional tensions.
In a statement on social media, Dubai International Airport had also urged passengers not to travel to Dubai International (DXB) or Dubai World Central (DWC) and to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight status and rebooking options.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More