IOC executive’s murder: Trust that led fight for justice writes to CM against convicts’ remission

DAYS after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered premature release of a convict in the 2005 murder of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) sales manager S Manjunath, the trust that led the fight for justice for the victim has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against any remission to those held guilty in the case.

One of the convicts, Shivkesh Giri, alias Lalla Giri, stepped out of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail on January 8 after the state ordered his premature release.

The recommendation for premature release of other seven convicts, including prime accused Pawan Mittal, alias Monu Mittal, is pending with the government, it is learnt. The recommendation for their premature was made last year.

Manjunath (27), an IIM Lucknow graduate, was killed in 2005 for exposing corruption and preventing petrol adulteration in Lakhimpur Kheri. Days after the murder, IIM alumni across the world formed the Manjunath Shanmugam Trust to seek justice for the victim.

“…The remission of sentence to those convicted of such a heinous, cold-blooded crime will cause grief to an already bereaved family and cause untold damage to the faith of the citizenry in the process of justice,” the trust wrote in the letter.

“This is a heinous crime… justice will prevail only if life imprisonment truly means life for the convicted as the Supreme Court has stated,” it added.

In 2007, a court in Lakhimpur Kheri had convicted eight persons for the murder of Manjunath which took place on November 19, 2005. While Pawan Mittal was sentenced to death, the seven other accused were awarded life imprisonment. On December 12, 2009, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court commuted Monu’s death sentence to life imprisonment, saying it did not fall in the category of the “rarest of rare cases”.

The court had also set aside the conviction of Harish Mishra and Sanjay Awasthi saying there was no concrete evidence. The HC, however, upheld the conviction and life sentence to the five — Devesh Agnihotri, Rakesh Anand, Vivek Sharma and Rajesh Verma. In March 2015, the Supreme Court rejected appeals filed by all the convicts and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

On November 20, 2005, police in Sitapur recovered Manjunath’s body on the rear seat of a car with Rakesh Anand and Vivek Sharma as occupants.

Manjunath had visited a fuel station owned by Monu Mittal’s father Sulakshan Mittal for an inspection last night and found irregularities, it was claimed. Manjunath threatened to send his inspection report to the IOC headquarters. This was the second time irregularities were found at the pump – earlier, the fuel station was sealed for a month and opened only after the owner paid a fine of Rs 70,000.

The police said that after Manjunath’s warning, Monu Mittal was wary of losing the fuel station’s licence – a possibility after a second negative report — and therefore decided to “eliminate” Manjunath before he could file his report.