Investors excited to invest in UP: CM at meeting with MPs & MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held meetings with MPs and MLAs of various Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the state while reviewing development works launched in their areas and sought proposals for new projects.

On Tuesday, Adityanath held a meeting with public representatives of Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts. He had held a similar meeting with MPs and MLAs of Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Jhansi and Moradabad divisions on Monday. Officials said mostly MPs and MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had attended the meetings.

In both the meetings, the CM said the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ had brought about a significant improvement in the state’s economy over the past five-and-a-half years. “Uttar Pradesh is recognised as the best destination for investors from India and abroad and they are excited to invest in the state. This change is going to pave the way for a golden future of our state and our youth,” Adityanath said.

The CM said some districts have received investments worth thousands of crores by organising district-level investor summits and that similar efforts should be made in other districts wherein public representatives are at the helm. The CM asked MPs and MLAs to regularly interact with entrepreneurs and migrants in their constituencies and inform them about the government’s industrial policies.

He said Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura had been gaining global prestige with their heritage and the state government had constituted the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad in Mathura for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region.

Talking about the issue of stray cattle, Adityanath said more than 9 lakh cattle have been kept in cow shelters in the state. “A scheme of giving Rs 900 per month to farmers interested in rearing cattle was also bearing good results and MPs and MLAs should try to connect with the public through such programmes,” he said.

The CM said the capacity of cow shelters was being enhanced and the government was also setting up bigger shelters at block-level too. He asked MP and MLAs to cooperate with the government for making land available for the project.

He said that respecting the public sentiments, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial should be set up in Agra and public representatives should prepare an action plan by coordinating with the state culture department and the district administration.

The CM also said that protecting the farmers’ interest was a top priority of the government. “No farmer’s electricity connection will be disconnected due to non-payment of bills. Power disconnection has been reported from some areas. This is not acceptable. The Chief Minister’s Office will take cognisance and take strictest action against the guilty,” he said during the meeting.