Investments in UP to give jobs to 1 crore youths: CM

Stating that investments in Uttar Pradesh will be generating job opportunities for over one crore youths in the next 3-4 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said by connecting over two crore youths with employment in various sectors in coming years, the state would become the “leading economy” in the country.

The chief minister also urged various manufacturing companies investing in the state to work towards developing the skills of the local youths and expanding themselves through the operation of new units in the state.

Addressing the valedictory function of the two-day ‘Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav’, the chief minister said that his government is going to start “One Family One ID card” through which mapping of every family of the state will be done. “With this, we will know with one click that which scheme and employment of the government has not been given to which family and it will made available to them. The government has started making efforts in this direction,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister, meanwhile, underlined that better infrastructure and law and order situation were drawing investments to the state.

Underlining that the skill development of nearly 16 lakh youths has been done in the past six years under the PM Skill Development Mission and the UP Skill Development Mission, the chief minister said that he had directed all companies to connect with various institutions and contribute to the skill development of the youths.

The Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav — an initiative by Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — was organised under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporations and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, where various companies screened youths for jobs. Singh’s son and BJP leader Neeraj coordinated in organising the event, a BJP leader of the Lucknow Mahanagar unit said.

Virtually speaking on the inauguration of Berger Paints’ manufacturing facility at Sandila in Hardoi, the chief minister said, “Companies investing in the state and starting their manufacturing units should commence skill development centres for the local youths. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future.”

“We know that with such a huge investment, the unit of Berger Paints began operation in the short span of just 30 months. This also reflects that the state is emerging as the most prominent destination for industrial investment in the country,” he said.

Emphasising that investments are being made in every part of the state, the CM said earlier, whenever there were talks about an investment, it was being considered for the NCR region — Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority and Ghaziabad. “Before 2017, the challenge before us was what should be done to remove the regional economic disparity. The investment could reach Lucknow to a great extent. Apart from this, there was no fifth place where one could go ahead with huge investments. However, all these myths were destroyed by the Global Investors Summit,” CM remarked.

Investment proposals worth about Rs 35 lakh crore have been received by the state, and proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 4.29 lakh crore have been received by eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand region respectively, the CM said. Investment proposals have been received for all 75 districts. It projects Uttar Pradesh to the country and the world as one of the best investment destinations in the country, he added.