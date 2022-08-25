Investment target Rs 10 lakh crore, all govt depts told to revise, amend, update policies

With an ambitious target of achieving Rs 10 lakh crore investment during its first-ever Global Investor Summit, scheduled in January next year, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all its departments to revise, amend or update sector-wise policies within a month in order to attract investment.

The departments have been asked to do the groundwork, interact with the stakeholders, identify the problems in the existing policies, review policies of other states and incorporate their features so that maximum benefits could be taken from the existing policies of the Government of India as well.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likely to personally showcase Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination during some of the roadshows abroad, officials have been tasked to identify key policies that could be highlighted during his visits within and outside the country.

“At present, the emphasis is on amending the existing policies. The departments have been asked to do the groundwork, identify the problem areas and find out ways to improve them. The departments have been told to complete the process by September. These amendments will be notified as and when they happen,” Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industries) Arvind Kumar told The Indian Express.

“The focus is also on ensuring maximum advantage from the Central government’s as well as our policies and supplement them with our efforts,” he added.

Recent amendments in the UP Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy, whereby incentive has been increased from Rs 15 crore to Rs 500 crore to attract investors, will be on top of the policy showcase list.

“Amendments are likely to be announced in the solar and biofuel policy soon. There are at least eight to nine policies that might see seminal amendments or upgrade in incentives or ease of business to facilitate investment,” a senior official said. The departments have also been asked to simultaneously focus on “creating land bank” for setting up of industries. The UP Global Investors Summit is expected to be organised between January 11 and 13 next year, and the government is planning to hold roadshows in 17 countries ahead of it.

Advertisement

Among the 17 countries, where roadshows will be held to attract investment include Thailand, Japan, Germany, France, Netherlands, Israel, Singapore, Britain, UAE, Canada, USA, Sweden, South Korea, and Australia among others.

Apart from collaboration with different Union ministries for the summit, the state government is also eying to partner with other countries through their embassies. Recently, Canada showed its inclination to partner in the summit, sources said, adding that an agreement is soon likely to reach with Singapore as well.

Within the country, the government is planning to hold roadshows in at least seven cities with Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi making to the list.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Rather than one team visiting all these places, the plan is to form eight to 10 teams. They will include senior ministers and officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to take part in some of these roadshows abroad to list the achievements of the UP government to the likely investors,” an official said.

Infrastructure and Industries Minister Nanda Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi ’ said the CM was soon going to delegate the responsibilities to all those who would be visiting other states or countries for the investor roadshows. “These visits would not be mere tours but with specific targets. We are in touch with embassies for collaborations,” the minister added. Last month while holding a meeting on summit preparations, Chief Minister Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a “dream destination” for industrial investment in the country by imbibing the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “UP Global Investor Summit-2023 will be the one to give flight to the new aspirations of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said, adding that one day of the summit should be earmarked for the MSME sector.