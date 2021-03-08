International Women’s Day: Govt to hold ‘chaupals’ in village schools for safety awareness

The government has also issued directives for holding special events where parents and guardians will take oath for the safety of daughters.

Under the Mission Shakti campaign, the UP government will hold ‘chaupals’ at various primary schools in villages on the occasion of International Women’s Day to spread awareness about the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also launch the second phase of the safe City’ project in Lucknow to mark the day.

The government has also issued directives for holding special events where parents and guardians will take oath for the safety of daughters.

A statement issued by the state Information Department said that the programmes are being held with an aim to make the new generation the “carrier of culture that guarantees respect and protection for women”.

The various programmes will educate daughters about good-touch and bad-touch, it added.

Information about the government’s women helplines will also be given to parents and children. A poster exhibition will also be organised to make children aware of social issues like domestic violence, child marriage, gender discrimination, child rights.

Meanwhile, Adityanath will launch the second phase of the ‘Safe City’ project at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Safe City project was launched in eight cities of the country, including Lucknow. In the first phase, 100 pink booths are being constructed for women safety in different areas of the city. Out of this, 70 pink booths have been completed. Also, 100 two-wheeler and 10 four-wheeler were given to women policemen for “pink patrol” – police patrol around girl’s schools, colleges and markets.

The state government has constituted the empowered committees under the Divisional Commissioners to implement ‘Safe City’ projects in other 12 districts – Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Saharanpur.

Free visits for women

The government has allowed free visits for women to historical places in the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. Women can visit historical buildings including Bara Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Picture Gallery, Rumi Gate, and Ghantaghar for free.