‘An insult to PDA’: Nitish Kumar’s shift to Rajya Sabha a BJP move to ‘retire’ Bihar CM, says Akhilesh Yadav

As JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar readies to take Rajya Sabha membership and step down as Bihar Chief Minister, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed it an insult by the BJP to the PDA communities. Yadav coined the acronym PDA to stand for ‘Pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalits, and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (minorities).

Yadav claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc wanted to make Nitish Kumar the prime minister. He also claimed that when the SP and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had forged an alliance (during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections), his party wanted BSP chief Mayawati to be the prime minister.

“Rajya sabha bada ki mukhya mantri? (Which is the bigger post: Rajya Sabha membership or chief ministership?). When SP and BSP had forged an alliance, we wanted to make respected Mayawati ji the prime minister. And when INDIA alliance was formed, we all wanted to make Nitish Kumar ji the prime minister,” Yadav told reporters at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“In the Bihar elections (2025), we had said that he would retire as a chief minister and not as a prime minister. But the BJP went a step ahead. The BJP will retire him as a Rajya Sabha member…They are insulting PDA people,” Yadav added.

Nitish Kumar’s move to file his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls has cleared the decks for a successor, possibly from the BJP.

In his sharpest attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, “Sabkse arajak sarkar hai yeh. Mafiaon ki sarkar hai…Sabse corrupt government hai yeh abhi tak ki. This is the most anarchic and corrupt government. This is a government of mafias).” He further claimed that Yogi Adityanath will not win the 2027 elections.

On the ongoing coordination meetings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders, Yadav alleged that they were being held to cancel the tickets of BJP MLAs. “The meetings happened earlier near Delhi and yesterday in Kanpur…preparation is being done to cut the tickets of MLAs,” he claimed.

On reports that the US has issued a temporary 30-day “waiver” to allow India to buy Russian crude, Yadav said, “Russia is our old friend. In Lok Sabha (during the session), we will say that more oil should be purchased from Russia if available at a cheaper price. It will improve our economy. The economy will improve when we get oil at a lower price,” Yadav said, adding that no foreign nation should decide India’s foreign policy.

He also claimed that there was no division among Opposition voters, and the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls showed that.