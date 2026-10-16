‘Gandhis have lost right to use Gandhi’s name’: Rajnath Singh on EC stir

Accusing the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing “politics of disruption” in the name of protecting the democracy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday suggested the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to respect the janmat (mandate) and do an introspection of his own political role.

Addressing the media persons at UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Singh today attacked Congress for “political opportunism” even as he slammed the recent protests in Delhi, saying it was inspired from the Bangladesh protest.

Singh said that the ongoing protest in Delhi was not against the Chief Election Commissioner, or the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), but it was the effort to turn the country’s youths into pawns for “political conflicts and politics of anarchy”.

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“Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh… They openly said in a press conference that they took inspiration from Bangladesh for regime change. Another speaks of bringing down the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to destroy democratic institutions and create unrest in the country,” the minister said.

Singh said that use of words like “regime change” make it clear that their fight is not for the electoral reforms, SIR or Gyanesh Kumar, not for the bright future of youths, but this is a conspiracy to get power by creating anarchy in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi and his allies will have to understand that democracy is not a licence to spread anarchy, damage the credibility of constitutional institutions and create barriers in development of the nation,” the minister said and added that barriers cannot be created in India’s growth journey by fake anger, attempts of defaming the institutions and political opportunism.

“Instead of doing “politics of disruption” in the name of protecting the democracy, Rahul ji should respect the janmat (mandate) and do an introspection of his political role, this is my suggestions to Rahul,” Singh said and suggested to choose the path of dialogue and nation building, and not the path of conflict.

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Carrying the Constitution in his pocket, Rahul today is trying to spread anarchy, Singh said attacking the Leader of Opposition.

Minister also said that there are various black chapters in the history of Congress. Accusing the Congress of making the Election Commission (ECI) and electoral process its puppet, Singh said the Congress government in 1993 suddenly made changes in the Election Commission and two new election commissioners were appointed overnight.

Singh added that former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami had written a letter to the President recommending seeking removal of election commissioner Navin Chawla and had made accusations that Chawla shared sensitive information of the EC with Congress leaders.

“Congress then not only protected Navin Chawla, but also appointed him CEC because he was close to Nehru-Gandhi family,” Singh said and added that how many ‘impartial’ persons were appointed as Election Commissioner by Congress, it can be guessed from the fact that a former election commissioner MS Gill become union minister twice.

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Minister said that elections were held in the country without voter ID cards for over five decades which means there were no voter ID cards before 1993 and there was no concrete evidence to prove the identification of the voter.

Majority is far from Congress since voter ID cards came into use, the Minister said and added that after introduction of voter ID cards the Congress has not formed a government in the Lok Sabha on its own strength.

Singh said that Congress alleges chori of their votes but the fact is that Congress won in Uttar Pradesh last in 1985 and Congress never got majority in the country After 1984 where the BJP at that time was a party of two seats.

“Now you decide whether it was vote-chori, or kaam-chori. Rahul Gandhi should answer this,” Singh said.

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Singh also said that Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of bogus voters proved to be a lie and political drama and Congress did not file a single formal appeal against the voter list.

“Our (BJP) character is that we never doubt constitutional institutions. We also never expressed doubt on the electoral system. We also never tried to mislead the public by defaming the constitutional institutions. We always respected the public, the Constitution, and the constitutional institutions,” Singh said.

Targeting Congress, Singh also said that if a candidate dies during the elections, normally the election is postponed on the respective seat and there is no rule to postpone the entire election for just one seat.

“But when the Congress today is raising questions on the impartiality of the election commission, I want to ask, what was the reason that elections of the entire country were postponed after assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Elections in Amethi had already taken place,” Singh said.

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Singh said that use of words like “Regime change”, “resistance” and ‘sansad se nahi sadak se hi rasta nikalta hai” make it clear that whatever is happening in Delhi is a condemnable attempt to derail the progress of India through anarchy.

Singh said that Congress claims to be the successor of Mahatma Gandhi. “But by talking of regime change through violence and anarchy, it wants to take revenge for its political defeat from the country. This is the height of decline in moral values of the Congress. The Congress today wants to create violence and anarchy in the country and is dreaming of developing a Bangladesh like situation. On this basis I can say that Congress has completely lost the moral right of using Gandhi’s name.”

Singh also asked Rahul if he has the capability to win Rae Bareli seat without the support of Samajwadi Party? “UP congress leaders don’t trust each other. They opposed each other verbally and fought physically too. Congress should see the anarchy in its own state team.”