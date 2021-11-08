Inspector arrested for ‘rape’, booked under POCSO

The Etawah police on Sunday said it had arrested a police inspector posted in Mahoba for allegedly raping a woman over the last year. The police invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused as the complainant was reportedly younger than 18 years when the alleged crime occurred, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash Singh.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she came in contact with the inspector when he was posted in Etawah. She had gone to a station to file a harassment complaint against her in-laws. The accused was transferred to Mahoba this January.

“Victim said that on the pretext of helping her, the inspector took her to a hotel in Etawah and raped her. The victim also told that after his transfer to Mahoba, the inspector used to call her to hotel whenever he visited Etawah and sexually assaulted her,” said an officer.



The woman complained to the SP over a week ago and claimed that she did not come forward earlier since the inspector had allegedly clicked some objectionable photographs of her and threatened to circulate them if she went public with the accusations, the officer added.

The SP said that based on an inquiry he ordered an FIR was filed at the station concerned.