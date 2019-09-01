Inspection mode: Governor visits anganwadi, old-age home, hospital and police station

Governor Anandiben Patel visited the Aanganbadi centre and old-age home in Chhawani, the Balrampur hospital and Hazratganj police station on Friday.

The Governor interacted with children at the anganbadi centre and urged the teachers to make the students aware of the importance of cleanliness. She checked the anganwadi kitchen, distributed fruits to the old-age home residents and asked about facilities provided to them.

According to Assistant Director (information) Anjum Naqvi, the Governor also visited the Balrampur hospital where she met women beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and distributed fruits to patients there.

At Hazratganj police station, she met some students of Sahay Singh Girls Inter College and gave them information on how the police department works, about the 1090, Dial 100 and other services and asked the students to remember phone numbers of police officers in their area and spread awareness in their locality. The Governor also asked the students to write essays on their visit to the police station and send it. The students will be given first, second and third prize for their essays.

The Governor also urged the students to talk to police personnel and discuss how they studied and what exams they appeared in. She added that she made such visits during her time in Bhopal Governor house and those were a major success.

Assistant Director (information) Anjum Naqvi said this was a planned visit by the Governor so as to bring in seriousness among the officials concerned.