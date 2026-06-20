Inside Ayodhya’s wax museum: 50 lifelike Ramayana characters, 3D effects and Ram Lalla zone

From a young Ram Lalla, Ram-Sita Swayamvar to Hanuman’s Lanka Dahan and the final battle between Ram and Ravana, visitors to Ayodhya’s newly inaugurated Ramayana-themed wax museum can now walk through some of the most iconic episodes of the Ramayana.

The two-storey museum, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, features nearly 50 lifelike wax statues of characters from the Hindu epic, including Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Hanuman, Ravana and Vibhishan. Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet on the 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg, the museum combines wax figures, themed sets and 3D visual effects to recreate key moments from the Ramayana.

As visitors move through the museum, they come across scenes depicting the childhood of Lord Ram, the teachings of sages Valmiki and Vashishta, Sita Swayamvar and Ram’s exile. The upper floor takes them through episodes such as Sita in Ashok Vatika, Hanuman setting Lanka ablaze, the Ram-Ravana war and the Ashwamedha Yagya.

Among the attractions is a dedicated Bal Ram selfie zone, where visitors can pose for photographs alongside a wax figure of Lord Ram in his child form. Officials said 3D lighting effects have also been incorporated to make scenes such as the forest exile, Sita’s abduction and Ravana’s defeat more immersive.

Built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the museum has been developed by Kerala-based Sunil’s Wax Museum, which invested around Rs 7 crore in the project. The company has previously established wax museums in Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the civic body provided the land for the project, while the investment and execution were undertaken by the private partner. “The entry fee is yet to be decided. Under the agreement, the Municipal Corporation will receive 12 per cent of the revenue generated by the museum,” Kumar said.

Located around 2.25 kilometres from the Ram Temple, the museum can accommodate nearly 100 visitors at a time, according to officials.

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During the inauguration, CM Adityanath suggested the museum should evolve beyond static displays and offer visitors a more immersive experience. He proposed that alongside the wax statues and depictions of Ramayana episodes, visitors should be able to take a virtual tour in which the relevant Ramcharitmanas chaupais are played and digital explanations of the corresponding scenes are presented.

Kumar told The Indian Express that the Municipal Corporation would discuss the proposal with the museum developers for inclusion in the project’s next phase.

“The Chief Minister suggested that visitors should be able to virtually experience the scenes being depicted, accompanied by the relevant chaupais and explanations. We will take up the proposal with the company as part of the second phase,” he said.

The proposed expansion is expected to include virtual reality-based features and other interactive elements aimed at making the museum experience more engaging for pilgrims and tourists.

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With Ayodhya witnessing a steady rise in tourist footfall after the consecration of the Ram Temple, officials expect the wax museum to emerge as another major attraction, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the story of the Ramayana through lifelike recreations and immersive storytelling.

However, sources said that the progress in work for the second phase would depend on the success of the first phase.