Friday, May 27, 2022
Inquiry ordered into trader’s ‘death in police station’ in UP

The family of the deceased, Ramesh Yadav, alleged that he died due to coercion and threatening by the cops for striking a compromise with the accused or registering a case against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 28, 2022 4:14:14 am
Sitapur, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police later lodged an FIR on Yadav's complaint against four persons — all Dalits — for allegedly assaulting Ramesh's sister-in-law Rajni Yadav (45) on charges of attempt to murder and others.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the death of a 58-year-old milk trader who died allegedly at the Kamlapur police station in Sitapur district where he had gone to lodge a case on May 25 against his neighbour for “assaulting” his sister-in-law.

The police later lodged an FIR on Yadav’s complaint against four persons — all Dalits — for allegedly assaulting Ramesh’s sister-in-law Rajni Yadav (45) on charges of attempt to murder and others.

On Friday, the Sitapur police arrested two Dalit youths, Ashok and his brother Pinto, Sidhauli (Sitapur) circle officer Yadvendra Yadav said. Raids are being conducted to trace the other two. The autopsy report stated the cause of death could not be ascertained. No injury was found on the bod. Yadav said, family told that Ramesh was a heart patient.

