Inquiry ordered into death of trader at Sitapur police station after FIR demand

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the death of a 58-year-old milk trader who died allegedly at the Kamlapur police station in Sitapur district where he had gone to lodge a case on May 25 evening against his neighbour for “assaulting” his sister-in-law.

The family of the deceased, Ramesh Yadav, alleged that he died due to coercion and threatening by the cops for striking a compromise with the accused or registering a case against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Prakash Singh has entrusted the probe to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narendra Pratap Singh. The police later lodged an FIR on Yadav’s complaint against four persons — all Dalits — for allegedly assaulting Ramesh’s sister-in-law Rajni Yadav (45) on charges of attempt to murder and others at the Kamlapur police station.

On Friday, the Sitapur police arrested two Dalit youths, Ashok and his brother Pinto, Sidhauli (Sitapur) circle officer Yadvendra Yadav said.

Raids are being conducted to trace the other two accused named in the FIR. The

autopsy report stated the cause of death could not be ascertained and viscera has been preserved for examination. No injury was found on the body, the police said.

“I have started the probe. We are recording the statements of people concerned,” said ASP Narendra Pratap Singh.

According to the police, on May 24, a neighbour, Puneet Yadav (25), went to the residence of Rajni Yadav, Ramesh Yadav’s sister-in-law, in a drunken state and allegedly hit her on her head with a blunt object after an argument and injured her.

Later, when Rajni’s son Pinto and Ashok came from work they thrashed Puneet, injuring him.

After medical aid, Rajni went to the police station and filed a complaint. The police lodged non-cognizable report against Ashok and Pinto. The police said Ashok also visited the police station and filed a complaint.

Ashok’s nephew Sandeep Yadav said Ashok and Pinto were involved in selling illicit liquor in the village. “They thrashed Puneet for raising voice against them,” he claimed.

Ashok went to the police station requesting the cops police to alter the non-cognizable report into a first information report (FIR), he added.

“The station house officer and other cops threatened my uncle Ashok for pressuring them to file an FIR. They also threatened him with implicating under the SC/ST Act if he did not strike a compromise in the case. Due to this, Ashok Yadav felt uneasiness and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A heavy police force was deployed in the village after the locals staged a protest and blocked the road.

The police said no case was filed against Ashok Yadav.

Yadvendra Yadav said, family told that Ramesh was a heart patient. On Monday, All India People’s Front has decided to hold protest at district headquarter in Sitapur demanding for action into the matter.