NTPC Blast: ‘Injured to be treated on priority at state’s expense’

One of the victims admitted in a Rae Bareli district hospital. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) One of the victims admitted in a Rae Bareli district hospital. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced compensation for those who fell victim to the explosion in an NTPC plant in Rae Bareli. He also announced that the injured would be treated on priority at the state government’s expense. According to the compensation formula, Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next-of-kin of the deceased, the critically injured would receive Rs 50,000 and the injured would get Rs 25,000.

CM has also directed Principal Secretary (Home) to ensure all cooperation and coordination in rescue and relief operation. In Lucknow, the KGMU administration has put its Trauma Centre on high alert. “We have reserved 30 beds for the management of patients. All medical teams are present at the trauma centre. Plastic surgery and surgery team also there,” said S N Shankhwar, CMS KGMU.

“The Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Civil hospital, and Balrampur hospital has burn units available and we are all ready for the patients coming to Lucknow. The state coordinator of the 108 ambulance services has been asked to be ready for any situation,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, Lucknow. Rakesh Kapoor, Director PGI said that they have reserved their swine flu ward for the patients.

“Although our beds are already occupied and we neither have a burn unit nor a trauma centre, we are not going to deny any patient and will provide all help we can,” Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed condolence over death of workers and asked party workers to provide all the possible help to the injured. “Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon,” Rahul Gandhi’s office tweeted on Wednesday. Congress General Secretary Gulam Nabi Azad and party state chief Raj Babbar will also meet victims on Thursday.

