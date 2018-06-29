Injured in ‘accident’, woman Ola driver dies of 70% burns

Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. While she had joined the taxi service in December last year, the last Ola booking she had accepted was in April. (Representational) Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. While she had joined the taxi service in December last year, the last Ola booking she had accepted was in April. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman Ola driver, who allegedly met with an accident four days ago, died of 70 per cent burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital Wednesday night, police said, adding that no FIR has been lodged in the case so far. According to the family, Renu received a booking on June 24 and left her home in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. A few hours later, the family claimed they received a call informing them that she had been in an accident.

“We came to know about the incident, but no complaint has been received in the case so far. The body has been handed over to the family and the last rites are being performed. Once a complaint is filed, we will lodge an FIR and take action,” said a senior Ghaziabad police officer.

Meanwhile, sources said that Renu was not driving Ola on June 24. While she had joined the taxi service in December last year, the last Ola booking she had accepted was in April, sources added. An OLA spokesperson said, “We are shocked and saddened to know about the unfortunate development. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. We hope the culprits would be speedily brought to justice.”

