Infra, rural push in biggest UP Budget

In its biggest-ever budget for Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government pushed for infrastructure development combined with a focus on farmers’ welfare, saying that it is aimed at “laying the foundation for “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh” and to make the state a 1-trillion US dollar economy.

Presenting the second annual budget of the second term of the Adityanath government in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said it was “development-oriented” with a focus on infrastructure, farmers, youths and all the sections of the society. “This Budget will bring colours in the life of the people of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Holi,” Khanna said as he tabled the Budget amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram” from the treasury benches.

Later addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Adityanath called the Budget a “golden chapter in the history aimed to make Uttar Pradesh “atmanirbhar” or self-reliant. The Opposition parties, on the other hand, called the Budget “directionless” and a “mere copy” of the Union Budget.

The size of the “biggest-ever” Budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is Rs 6,90,242 crore, an increase of 10 per cent from the last year’s annual budget outlay of Rs 6,15,518 crore. It is to be noted that the government later tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 33,769 crore in December.

Stating that the size of the state budget has doubled since he first came to power in 2017 –from Rs 3.40 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 6.90 lakh crore in 2023-24 – Adityanath said it was achieved by increasing “revenue surplus” instead of through borrowings.

While the government has set aside Rs 32,721.96 crore in the latest Budget for new schemes, it has doubled its capital expenditure from Rs 91,739 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,87, 888.42 crore – an increase of 104 per cent — to focus on infrastructure development, especially expressways and roads.

The government has allocated Rs 235 crore for the construction of two new expressways – Jhansi Link Expressway and Chitrakoot Link Expressway. Another Rs 550 crore has been proposed for the Defence Corridor project and Bundelkhand expressway, while another Rs 200 crore for developing an industrial corridor in Gorakhpur on both the sides of Gorakhpur-Link Expressway.

A significant provision of funds — Rs 21,160 crore – has been made for laying new roads and bridges. Another Rs 6,209 crore has been allotted for their maintenance. The Budget also provides Rs 1,000 crore for the development of ‘Dharmarth Marg’ (roads to religious places).

For Metro rail projects in different cities, the government has made considerable allotments – Rs 585 crore for Kanpur Metro, Rs 465 crore for Agra Metro, and Rs 100 crore for metro projects in Varanasi, Gorakhpur among others.

The government has also allocated around 9 per cent of the total budgetary outlay to the welfare of farmers and supporting their livelihood.

To give relief to farmers from stray cattle, the state government has made a provision of Rs 120 crore for the establishment of cow protection centres and Rs 750 crore for the maintenance of stray bovine.

To fulfil its free electricity promise to farmers made in the BJP manifesto ahead of the last year’s Assembly elections in the state, the government has made a provision of Rs 1,500 crore to provide a 100 per cent discount on electricity bills of private tubewell consumers. In the previous year’s budget, the discount amounted to 50 per cent. Also, Rs 3600 crore has been provided for buying tablets and smartphones that will be distributed to youth in the state – another poll promise. The government’s target is to distribute 2 crore tablets and smartphones in its second term.

Targeting youths, the budget made provision of Rs 1,050 crore under the “Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana”, Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows and Rs 600 crore for the “Samuhik Vivah” scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes. The finance minister also proposed Rs 150 crore for the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.