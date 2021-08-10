Inform security about movement, court tells Unnao rape victim

The court held that after “some discussions, concerned parties state that they shall amicably resolve the issues, which are highlighted in their respective applications/letters”.

A Delhi court has asked the Unnao rape victim and her family members to inform her security personnel well in advance about their travel schedule, or when they have to meet their lawyers, so that adequate preparations may be made.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma passed the order on an application moved by the prosecutrix (or the victim), alleging harassment by her personal security officers (PSOs), deputed on the Supreme Court’s directions.

The court noted that certain issues have emerged regarding personal safety of the victim and her family members. It held that after “some discussions, concerned parties state that they shall amicably resolve the issues, which are highlighted in their respective applications/letters”.

It said that “for now, the prosecutrix is imposed upon that whenever she or any other family members go outside Delhi in connection with any pending cases at Unnao or at any other place in the State of Uttar Pradesh, they shall communicate the said aspect to the Assistant Commandant so that proper security arrangements and escorts can be arranged”.

In case of urgent meetings with her lawyers, they should communicate their schedule well in advance, the court said.

The court had recently upheld the investigation conducted by the CBI, which had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape victim’s accident in 2019.

In 2017, the minor had accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two years later, the victim and her family were travelling in a car when it was hit by a speeding truck in UP’s Rae Bareli, killing two of the girl’s aunts and leaving her and her advocate critically injured.