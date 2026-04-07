Inflammatory speeches to Covid violations: Religious event in UP attracts a ‘curious’ charge

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti have lodged an FIR against organisers of a religious programme featuring Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, citing a string of violations: permission norms were not followed, inflammatory speeches were allegedly made — and ‘Covid-19 protocol’ was flouted.
The case lodged at Kotwali police station on April 4 pertains to a ‘Sanatan Dharma Samvad’ held on March 29 at Government Inter College (GIC) between 11 am and 4 pm. It has been registered under Sections 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, along with BNS sections 223, 271 and 353(2).
The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Motichand following a spot inspection based on beat information. The FIR names Prashant Pandey, state president of the Rashtriya Brahman Mahasabha, as the organiser and main accused, while another accused has been listed as unknown.
The violations
The FIR flagged “violations of Covid-19 protocol”. Police said there was no proper adherence to social distancing norms despite a large gathering, limited mask compliance among attendees, and no visible enforcement or preventive arrangements at the venue. As per the FIR, this amounts to negligence in following government-issued health guidelines applicable to public events.
According to the FIR, organisers also allegedly violated conditions imposed by the administration while granting permission for the event. Police said despite clear directives under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the event did not adhere to mandatory restrictions governing public gatherings.
It then claimed that speeches delivered during the programme contained content that could promote hostility between communities.
It also alleged that loudspeaker usage was beyond permissible limits, inconveniencing residents in the surrounding areas and violating prescribed noise pollution norms.
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Sources in the administration said permission for the event had been granted on March 20 by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadar, Basti, for a gathering of around 2,000 people at GIC campus. They said the approval came with specific conditions, including strict adherence to all administrative orders and Covid-19 guidelines. The permission order had also warned that any violation of these conditions would invite legal action.
Responding to the FIR, organiser Prashant Pandey told The Indian Express, “We had informed authorities and due permission was taken for holding the event with 2,000 people… arrangements were made accordingly.”
“While the event was conducted peacefully, how come such guidelines were implemented just on us and not on other big rallies taking place across the state? Did Covid-19 guidelines not apply to administration and police personnel deployed during the event? The action is biased and is aimed to merely deter others from organising such events in the future,” he alleged.
SI Motichand, SHO of Kotwali police station, told The Indian Express, “The investigation is ongoing and further steps would be taken based on the findings. No further details can be disclosed in the case as of now.”
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Police officers said the probe will ascertain the extent of violations and fix accountability based on evidence gathered. The investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Ajay Singh.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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