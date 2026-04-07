Inflammatory speeches to Covid violations: Religious event in UP attracts a ‘curious’ charge

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti have lodged an FIR against organisers of a religious programme featuring Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, citing a string of violations: permission norms were not followed, inflammatory speeches were allegedly made — and ‘Covid-19 protocol’ was flouted.

The case lodged at Kotwali police station on April 4 pertains to a ‘Sanatan Dharma Samvad’ held on March 29 at Government Inter College (GIC) between 11 am and 4 pm. It has been registered under Sections 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, along with BNS sections 223, 271 and 353(2).

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Motichand following a spot inspection based on beat information. The FIR names Prashant Pandey, state president of the Rashtriya Brahman Mahasabha, as the organiser and main accused, while another accused has been listed as unknown.