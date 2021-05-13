Infection spikes in Meerut, Noida, Muzaffarnagar: Covid deaths continue to stay high, but new cases declining

Family members taking care of Covid patients inside the Covid isolation ward at Muzaffarnagar district hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Even as the new Covid-19 cases have started to fall in Uttar Pradesh, the daily death toll figure has been on a steady rise. The state Health Department in its bulletin issued on Wednesday said that at least 329 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of new deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar (26), followed by 23 in Lucknow, 17 in Jhansi, 14 in Moradabad, and 11 each in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi.

However, a drop in new cases – 18,125 on Wednesday – came as a relief. The highest new cases were reported from Meerut (1,232), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (992), Lucknow (916), Muzaffarnagar (755), Varanasi (748), Gorakhpur (720), according to the bulletin.

Muzaffarnagar, which has been witnessing a spike in infection in recent weeks, on Wednesday became the ninth most active cases district. According to Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer M S Fojdar, 1,777 samples were received, out of which 490 came out positive in the past 24 hours — a test pistivity rate of 27.5%, one of the highest in the state. The Covid death toll in the west UP district is 213 as per the official record.

At the review meeting with Team-9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to get a detailed report on ‘black fungus’ disease affecting Covid patients during recovery. The CM asked officials to come up with a list of precautions, line of treatment and preparations against the disease after consulting with medical experts.

The CM also directed officials to ensure oxygen for patients recovering in home isolation. As of May 10, 56 MT oxygen was required for all home isolation patients, an official said. At present, 1,52,725 patients are in home isolation, according to the government.