scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Infection spikes in Meerut, Noida, Muzaffarnagar: Covid deaths continue to stay high, but new cases declining

The highest number of new deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar (26), followed by 23 in Lucknow, 17 in Jhansi, 14 in Moradabad, and 11 each in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 13, 2021 5:41:01 am
Family members taking care of Covid patients inside the Covid isolation ward at Muzaffarnagar district hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Even as the new Covid-19 cases have started to fall in Uttar Pradesh, the daily death toll figure has been on a steady rise. The state Health Department in its bulletin issued on Wednesday said that at least 329 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of new deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar (26), followed by 23 in Lucknow, 17 in Jhansi, 14 in Moradabad, and 11 each in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi.

However, a drop in new cases – 18,125 on Wednesday – came as a relief. The highest new cases were reported from Meerut (1,232), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (992), Lucknow (916), Muzaffarnagar (755), Varanasi (748), Gorakhpur (720), according to the bulletin.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Muzaffarnagar, which has been witnessing a spike in infection in recent weeks, on Wednesday became the ninth most active cases district. According to Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer M S Fojdar, 1,777 samples were received, out of which 490 came out positive in the past 24 hours — a test pistivity rate of 27.5%, one of the highest in the state. The Covid death toll in the west UP district is 213 as per the official record.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

At the review meeting with Team-9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to get a detailed report on ‘black fungus’ disease affecting Covid patients during recovery. The CM asked officials to come up with a list of precautions, line of treatment and preparations against the disease after consulting with medical experts.

Click here for more

The CM also directed officials to ensure oxygen for patients recovering in home isolation. As of May 10, 56 MT oxygen was required for all home isolation patients, an official said. At present, 1,52,725 patients are in home isolation, according to the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x