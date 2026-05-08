Infamous for riots, fatwas, Saharanpur now hub of development: Adityanath

Slamming the previous governments over the “politics of appeasement”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Deoband, which was once infamous for riots, fatwas, and exodus, has today become a new centre of development, connectivity, and industrial progress.

Addressing a ceremony for laying the foundation stone and inauguration of 325 development projects worth Rs 2,131 crore in Saharanpur district, Adityanath said, “During 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 (Samajwadi Party government tenure), Saharanpur was infamous for riots, fatwas and exodus. Traders were living in fear. Fatwas used to be issued from Deoband on every small and big issue. It even used to decide what food to eat and how to eat.”

Referring to the 2016 anti-Sikh riots and the violence in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, the chief minister said that at that time the entire western Uttar Pradesh was burning, but there was no one to listen.

Adityanath also alleged that forces promoting “fatwa culture” and protecting “goons and mafias” remained silent whenever the ‘Sanatan culture’ was attacked.

“But, people like Kunwar Brijesh Singh (local MLA from Saharanpur and Minister of State in Yogi cabinet) said that there should be no obstruction in a person’s freedom and no breach in the security of the country. On his proposal, we immediately set up an ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) centre here. Our ATS commandos continuously keep surveillance. No anti-national element will be spared. Whoever tries to breach security or play with the future of youth will have to face consequences,” he said.

“Saharanpur, which was infamous for the culture of fatwas, is today being recognised for development, progress, and modern infrastructure, and is contributing to the prosperity of the whole of India. From the redevelopment of ‘Maa Shakambhari Dham’ to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Ganga Expressway, the proposed airport, sports college, smart city projects, and industrial-logistics hub, a new stream of development is flowing in Saharanpur,” he added.

The chief minister further said that insulting “Vande Mataram” has been placed in the category of a cognizable offence.

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“Now anyone who insults the symbols of India will be punished. It cannot be accepted that someone lives in India, eats India’s food and sings praises of the enemy. We must remain alert against those who damage national property and indulge in appeasement politics,” he said.

Targeting the opposition, the CM said that in Uttar Pradesh now, there is a politics of satisfaction instead of appeasement.

“Earlier, the government money used to be spent on building boundary walls on graveyards, encroachments, and caste-communal appeasement. However, today this money is being invested in roads, universities, sports colleges, expressways, and the development of religious-tourism sites,” he said.

During the event, the CM inaugurated 184 projects worth Rs 500 crore and laid the foundation stone of 141 projects worth Rs 1,631 crore.