Industrial investment push: Ground-breaking ceremony on June 3, PM may attend

THE UTTAR Pradesh government is set to organise its third ground-breaking ceremony on June 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the proposed event at Lucknow. Chairmen, CEOs, directors and representatives of several national and multinational companies including Adani Group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani Group, Birla Group, ITC Group would be participating in the ceremony, according to sources in the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials on Monday and issued instructions to make the ceremony a grand affair, sources said. The CM told the officials that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment in the country in the last five years under the guidance of PM Modi.

“UP, which was ranked 14th till 2017 in the national ranking of Ease of Doing Business, is at the second position today. Now ‘Team UP’ is striving to achieve the top ranking,” CM said during the meeting.

It may be recalled that during the previous UP Investor Summit, the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.68 lakh crore. According to the government, out of these, proposals worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore were being realised on the ground presently even as two ground breaking ceremonies had taken place in the earlier stint of Yogi.

According to the government, as many as 1,500 projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore are planned to be launched in the third ground breaking ceremony.

Major projects include those of Adani Group (worth around Rs 4,900 crore) and Hiranandani Group’s two data centres in Noida with an investment of Rs 9,100 crore, Microsoft’s Rs 2,100 crore software development centre, Dalmia Group’s Rs 600 crore cement manufacturing plant in Mirzapur, Hamirpur. These also include a detergent manufacturing plant of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Government sources said that as of now, projects worth about Rs 21,000 crore investment are in the IT and electronics sector only while many projects related to MSME, textile, tourism, energy, food processing, food security and pharmaceutical sectors would be started soon.