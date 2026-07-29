‘He jumped into the Black Sea’: UP sailor’s second voyage ends in desperate search

For the past four days, Ram Chandra Dubey’s family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been anxiously waiting for any news of him.

The 22-year-old seaman has been missing since July 25 after the merchant vessel he was on — MV AGN Ragnar — came under attack near Ukraine’s Port of Odesa. He is among two Indian crew members who remain unaccounted for after the incident.

This was his second assignment at sea since joining the merchant navy, said his family.

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His elder sister, Seemakashi Pandey, said they last saw Ram before he left on September 25 last year. “He would call home frequently to check on everyone. The last time he spoke to our mother, Kalpana Dubey, was on the night of July 24. He told her the ship had departed from Ukraine,” she said.