‘He promised to return soon’: Family of Indian seafarer from UP killed in ship attack

Shivanand was among three Indian seafarers who were killed after an attack by US forces on the ship off the coast of Oman on June 9 amid the ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.(Image enhanced using AI)

Ramji Chaurasia (70) and his family were overjoyed when his elder son, 37-year-old Shivanand, called them up in November last year saying he got a welding job aboard an oil tanker.

Shivanand had been working at a welding shop in Pune at the time. Before leaving for Mumbai to join the vessel, he visited his village, Sirauli, located about 7-8 km from the Deoria district headquarters in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

On December 5, he left for Singapore on the ship.

Over the past month, the family had been worried amid the Iran-US-Israel war. The commercial vessel he was on, MT Settebello, was navigating waters in the Middle East.