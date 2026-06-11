‘He promised to return soon’: Family of Indian seafarer from UP killed in ship attack

Shivanand was among three Indian seafarers who were killed after an attack by US forces on the ship off the coast of Oman on June 9 amid the ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.(Image enhanced using AI)
Ramji Chaurasia (70) and his family were overjoyed when his elder son, 37-year-old Shivanand, called them up in November last year saying he got a welding job aboard an oil tanker.
Shivanand had been working at a welding shop in Pune at the time. Before leaving for Mumbai to join the vessel, he visited his village, Sirauli, located about 7-8 km from the Deoria district headquarters in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
On December 5, he left for Singapore on the ship.
Over the past month, the family had been worried amid the Iran-US-Israel war. The commercial vessel he was on, MT Settebello, was navigating waters in the Middle East.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ramji said, “It had been over six months since we last saw our son. He had called his wife, Sushila, two days ago and spoke to her and the children — six-year-old son Samar and two-year-old daughter Vamika. He told us he would return soon. We were worried because people were talking about the war and how many ships were stranded there.”
On Thursday, their worst fears came true. Shivanand was among three Indian seafarers who were killed after an attack by US forces on the ship off the coast of Oman on June 9 amid the ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.
“It was my younger son, Ram Pravesh, who landed a welding job in Dubai three months ago with Shivanand’s help, who first got information about his brother going missing after the attack on the oil tanker,” said Ramji.
“He called us around 8 am today and informed us about the incident. Shivanand’s death was confirmed later. My wife Kalawati, 62, and Shivanand’s wife, Sushila, 31, have been inconsolable.”
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Unable to hold back his tears, Ramji said, “I somehow managed to run the household and meet my family’s basic needs. We own only 5-6 katthas of farmland, which yields very little. Shivanand left home a few years ago to support the family and was working as a welder in Pune. He had recently helped arrange the marriage of his sister.”
Theirs is a lower middle-class family.
“We were very happy and hopeful that our financial troubles would finally ease after Shivanand secured a better-paying job on the ship. He had also helped his younger brother find work in Dubai… Now all our hopes have been shattered,” he cried.
Asked if anyone from the administration had approached him so far, Ramji said, “Only two police constables came around and took down our details.”
Ramji’s next-door neighbour, Ramsheshwar Shahi said Shivanand had started earning by working at engineering workshops in Deoria city during his teenage years.
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“He was a very sincere man. He used to help his father in farming as well. The family was very happy when he managed to get a job on the ship… thinking their financial condition would get better now. All of us villagers are shocked to hear about his demise,” added Shahi.
District Magistrate (DM) of Deoria, Madhusudan Hulgi, told The Indian Express, “We are in touch with the family and have been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs through the state government regarding the body of the deceased. We will be helping the family in all terms.”
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More