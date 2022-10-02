Indian Roads Congress to focus on using technology for boosting road infra: Jitin Prasada

The 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) that will held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 will see over 2,500 delegates from India and abroad participate in discussions about use of technology in construction of roads and bridges, UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will be hosting the event for the fifth time and the PWD will be the nodal department for all arrangements.

While Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath will preside over the event. Union Minister of State General (retd.) VK Singh will also be attending the event.

Defence Minister and from Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has been invited to the concluding session.

“Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as ‘Expressway Pradesh.’ In the past 4-5 years, the use of new technologies has reduced carbon emissions by around 50 lakh metric tonnes in the state,” Prasada said.

“There will be 19 technical sessions in all, focussing on fields like road construction technologies and infrastructure,” he said.