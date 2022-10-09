scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Indian road congress: Road infra in Uttar Pradesh will be on a par with US by 2024-end: Gadkari

Addressing the inaugural session of the 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Lucknow on Saturday as chief guest, Gadkari said he has made a promise to develop roads in UP at an expenditure of around Rs 5 lakh crore before the end of 2024.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Gadkari announced that projects of Rs 8,000 crore for development of roads have been sanctioned. These projects are for connecting Moradabad to Kashipur, Shahabad-Hardoi bypass, Shajahanpur-Shahabad by-pass, Ghazipur-Ballia bypass, etc and 13 ROBs at Rs 1,000 crore.

Gadkari said, “We need to have more cooperation between the stakeholders and a transparent and corruption-free system along with 101 per cent commitment with quality,” Gadkari said.

Addressing engineers and experts in road construction, the Union Minister appealed to them to try and reduce the cost of construction and improve quality.

Gadkari said diesel-fueled buses being run in UP costs more than the electric ones. Drawing attention of CM Adityanath, Gadkari said, “If you run electric buses and provide AC-bus services to the entire UP at 25 per cent reduced fare, that will reduce the pollution and ensure more comfort to the public.”

Gadkari said his dream was to make e-highways and his ministry was trying to make an e-highway from Delhi to Jaipur. Gadkari added that he was going to launch electric truck next month.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s mission to make India a $5-trillion economy, Gadkari said the country should have good infrastructure, such as water, power, transport and communication at any cost.

CM Adityanath who presided over the inaugural session, said the “double engine” government has developed good road infrastructure for inter-state connectivity and four-lane connectivity is available from all entry points. He added that, in first five years of his government, economically backward east UP and Bundelkhand regions were connected with world-class expressways.

Citing data that more than 20,000 deaths occur in road accidents in the state every year, Adityanath expressed concern about road safety. “There is a challenge somewhere in that concern,” the CM said and expressed hope that the IRC would brainstorm on that perspective. The CM said several lives were lost because of “wrong engineering.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 02:02:42 am
