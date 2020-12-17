UP: Indian Army officer accused of raping friend’s wife arrested

The police have arrested an Indian Army colonel accused of raping his friend’s wife earlier this week. The Army officer was arrested on Tuesday evening while he was returning from work. (Image/Representational)

The alleged incident occurred last week at the officer’s mess of the Central Ordnance Depot, where the colonel was posted. Kanpur SP (East) Rajkumar Agarwal said the colonel’s superior officers had been informed about his arrest. He has been sent to jail.

The complainant is married to the accused’s childhood friend. She said the accused, who had made advances at her in the past, invited her and her husband to dinner to celebrate his recent promotion. The couple arrived in Kanpur from Lucknow late night on December 10, and around midnight were allegedly served drinks laced with sedatives.

The complainant said that after her husband fell unconscious, the colonel forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her while she was heavily intoxicated. The woman is of Russian origin and has been living in India for almost a decade.

Earlier this week, the police confirmed to The Indian Express that prima facie there were some injuries on the woman’s body, and her allegations appear to have merit. The police registered an FIR based on her complaint on December 12 but recorded her statement two days later.

