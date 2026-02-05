India-US trade deal: Farmers flag agri concerns, await fine print

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions has denounced the India-US trade deal, accusing the Narendra Modi government of “surrendering before imperialism”, alleging that the deal will “destroy Indian farmers by flooding the market with American agricultural produce”. The SKM has announced a strike on February 12 involving mass protests to oppose the agriculture-related terms of the deal.

In a statement, the SKM said it “strongly condemns the betrayal of the people, especially farmers, by the Modi government, allowing zero per cent import tariffs on US goods, surrendering to the pressure of US imperialism”.

Recalling that the PM had on Independence Day in 2025, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, declared that “he is personally ready to pay heavy price to protect the interests of the farmers”, the SKM alleged Modi was now “bowing down to the diktats of US President Donald Trump for zero import tax to allow free flow of US agricultural products into the Indian market,” adding that farmers would not forgive his government for this “historic betrayal”.