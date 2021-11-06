scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
India now considered as spiritual teacher of the world: Uttar Pradesh minister

UP minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary stated that a country may be at a higher position in economic field, but no country in the world can even touch the spiritual height India has attained.

By: PTI | Mathura |
November 6, 2021 1:15:00 pm
Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary performing rituals at the Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

India is now considered as the spiritual teacher of the world, Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Friday.

Chaudhary, along with union and state ministers, performed special rituals at six temples in Mathura as part of a programme.

“Under the programme, ‘abhishek ceremony’ (bathing of idols) by noted dignitaries was performed at the temples,” District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

After performing the ritual at Aasheshwar Mahadev Temple Nandgaon, Chaudhary told a gathering that a country may be at a higher position in economic field, but no country in the world can even touch the spiritual height India has attained.

No country in the world could present the Vedas, Puranas or the Upanishads so far, the minister said.

India is now considered as the spiritual teacher of the world, he said and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union ministers S P Singh Baghel and B L Verma performed the ritual in Galteshwar Temple-Mathura and Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple-Vrindavan, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh minister Srikant Sharma performed the “abhishek ceremony” at Rangeshwar Temple, District Panchayat president Kishan Singh at Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple and BJP legislator Puran Prakash at Chintaharan Mahadev Temple, officials said.

