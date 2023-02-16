scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
India proposes mechanism for ‘digitally skilled future-ready’ workforce at G20 meet

Apart from G20 member nations and eight guest countries, delegations from international organisations like ITU, UNDP, OECD, UNESCO and the World Bank also participated in the event.

As part of India's G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted the first DEWG meeting in Lucknow from February 13-15. (Express Photo)

As the three-day meet of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) concluded on Wednesday in Lucknow amidst discussions on the importance of digital public infrastructure and cybersecurity, India pitched proposed mechanisms for a “digitally skilled future ready workforce” that can be recruited laterally through a universal platform.

Sources said during the first meeting of DEWG, the participants agreed that a roadmap for the platform should be prepared and it should be taken up for discussion in the upcoming G20 meetings scheduled to be held in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad later this year.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted the first DEWG meeting in Lucknow from February 13-15.

Officials said that during the discussion NASSCOM and UNESCO shared that the global economy could lose up to $11.5 trillion by 2028 due to a gap in digital skills. Officials said the first G20 DEWG meeting had set the tone for “productive and meaningful deliberations” for the future events.

While the three-day meeting showcased India’s digital transformation journey, it also gave Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to showcase its digital initiatives.
On the second day of the event, participants and delegates attended a dinner hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where a sound and light show on the state’s cultural history was organised for them.

The meetings scheduled for Wednesday focused on digital skilling. “The Indian delegation proposed mechanisms for a digitally skilled future-ready workforce. The proposed mechanisms would facilitate easy movability and lateral hiring of the workforce. It was felt that the experience of European Union countries can also become useful in the area for further deliberations.

The participants agreed that a roadmap on developing a digitally skilled workforce should be prepared,” said an official, adding that member nations appreciated the inclusion of digital skilling in the DEWG agenda and supported India’s proposed priority areas.

Chair of G20-DEWG and MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, “Members were awed by the welcome accorded to them in the city and many were surprised to see the development and infrastructure. The delegates shared that given a chance they would like to come again.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 06:13 IST
