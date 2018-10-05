India International Science Festival: Over 8,000 delegates to participate in four-day event

Preparations in full swing for the India International Science Festival in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Preparations in full swing for the India International Science Festival in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

More than 8,000 delegates from across the country will take part in the fourth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) starting Friday, where an attempt would be made by about 500 students to “isolate DNA”, said Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan.

The IISF, to be held from October 5 to 8, is being organised in the state for the first time. It will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, whereas Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the valedictory session, said Vardhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured all help for the event. While about 800 women scientists and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in IISF, outreach programmes for the same were carried out in 77 cities across the country where 5,000 to 15,000 children and scientists participated, Vardhan said.

“We have done curtain raiser events in bigger cities,” he said, adding over 200 innovations will be on display in the festival.

The Union Minister said that the Members of Parliament have also been requested to send representations from their respective “Adarsha gram”. As part of the event, a “science village” will be set up at National Botanical Garden in Lucknow where common people will get to know about the progress of science, the minister added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App